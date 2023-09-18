Local issues on Nov. 7 ballot

Champaign County voters will see road, fire, school, electric aggregation and liquor issues on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Here is a list of local ballot issues:

-Urbana 2B precinct: ALDI grocery store seeks liquor permit for sale of wine and mixed beverages for sale on Sundays

-Urbana 1A precinct: Pequenos seeks permit for sale of wine and mixed beverages on Sunday

-Urbana 1B precinct: Gloria Theatre seeks permit for sale of wine and mixed beverages on Sunday

-Johnson Twp.: Jim’s Pizza Chalet seeks liquor permit for sale of beer

-Rush Twp.: Seeks renewal of 1.5-mill tax levy for roads and bridges

-Union Twp.: Seeks replacement of 4-mill tax levy for fire protection

-Mad River Twp.: Seeks renewal of 1-mill tax levy for fire protection

-Mad River Twp.: Seeks renewal of 1-mill tax levy for roads and bridges

-Village of Mutual: Seeks additional 4-mill tax levy for fire and EMS services

-Jackson Twp.: Seeks renewal of 1.9-mill tax levy for roads and bridges

-Harrison Twp.: Seeks additional 2.1-mill tax levy for constructing a township building

-Goshen Twp.: Seeks additional 4-mill tax levy for fire and EMS services

-Village of Mechanicsburg: Seeks additional 4-mill tax levy for fire and EMS services

-Champaign County Senior Center: Seeeks renewal of 0.4-mill levy for maintaining its services and facilities

-Champaign County Children Services: Seeks renewal of 2-mill levy

-Champaign County Electric Aggregation: Asks residents of unincorporated areas to approve the authority to aggregate retail electric purchases, allowing individual residents to opt out of the issue if approved

-Wayne Twp.: Seeks renewal of 1.5-mill tax levy for roads and bridges

-Concord Twp.: Seeks renewal of 1.5-mill tax levy for fire protection and ambulance services

-Concord Twp.: Seeks renewal of 2.5-mill tax levy for roads and bridges

-Mechanicsburg School District: Seeks renewal of 1.4-mill tax levy for providing emergency requirements of the district

-Graham School District: Seeks renewal of 2.5-mill combined tax levy for permanent general improvements

-Johnson St. Paris Fire District: Seeks renewal of and increase from 2.5 mills to 2.65-mill tax levy for providing and maintaining fire apparatus, equipment, appliances and sites, purchase of ambulance equipment