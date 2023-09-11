Graham prevails in girls golf

Graham beat Northwestern, 200-208, in CBC girls golf on Monday.

For the Falcons, Zoey Merritt had a 41, Annabella Odle a 51, Madison Murphy and Kailey Dowty both had a 54.

For the GHS jayvee team, Hailey Langford posted a 75.

WL-S

Greyson Horsley shot a 43 as WL-S defeated Northeastern, 175-232, in OHC boys golf on Monday.

For the Tigers, Luke Thomas, Braydon Thompson and Owen Barger each had a 44.

Urbana

Urbana downed visiting London, 181-186, in CBC boys golf on Monday.

For UHS, Tate Armstrong had a 41, Gavin Hower a 46 and Ryland Davis and Jackson DeWitt each had a 47.

In CBC girls golf on Monday, Urbana topped visiting Kenton Ridge, 200-235.