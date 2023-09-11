Urbana DAR Chapter’s newest member is Stephanie Selvaggio. Submitted photo Attending the recent OSDAR Fall Fun Fair were Regent Kim Snyder (seated) with L-R: Dona Tullis, Judi Henson, Linda Fullerton and Becky Shultz. Submitted photo

Urbana Chapter DAR

Minutes

Aug. 21, 2023

The Urbana Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 at 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church. Regent Kim Snyder called the meeting to order. Members in attendance were: Jeanne Evans, Lynda Berube, Susan Fornof-Lippencott, Janet Evans, Becky Shultz, Linda Fullerton, Jeanette Enyart, Lana Seeberg, Suzanne Selvaggio, Stephanie Selvaggio, Connie Flanly, Judy Brooks, Dona Tullis, Betsy VanHoose, Claudia Foulk, Kim Snyder, Joanna Woodburn, Karen Preston, and Robin Lee Rose.

The Pledge of Allegiance to the United States of America was led by Ret. Judge Susan Fornof-Lippencott. Suzanne Selvaggio led the American’s Creed and the National Anthem was sung, accompanied on the piano by Joanna Woodburn.

Regent Snyder led the Preamble to the Constitution. She reminded members that the minutes of the last meeting, President General’s Message and the National Defender Report were all emailed to members prior to the meeting, and that the last two are always available by logging into the NSDAR Members’ Website at dar.org/members.

The Regent asked those present to assemble Naturalization Welcome Kits featuring flag pins, the Pledge, and a note, during the meeting. These will be mailed to the Dayton Federal Courthouse for the swearing in of new citizens on Sept. 7. This was the service project for the meeting.

New member Stephanie Selvaggio was sworn in by Registrar Dona Tullis, assisted by Chaplain Berube. She welcomed Stephanie and gave her materials, concluding with a rose.

Photos were taken by Public Relations & Media Chair Rebecca Shultz. Regent Snyder introduced guests Nick Selvaggio (one of our HODARs), and Anna Selvaggio and Rebecca Preston who are C.A.R. members and new prospective members.

The Regent asked if there were questions about the President General’s Message, the National Defense Report, or additions or corrections to the minutes of the last meeting. There being none, they will be filed.

The Regent asked that the Christian Waldschmidt Homestead model be circulated for donations. Pull tabs are still being collected for Ronald McDonald House. She pointed out a receptacle in which to place gift cards for local veterans, which will be at each meeting. We are no longer collecting Coke points.

Regent’s Report: Regent Snyder thanked members for turning out at our first evening meeting. We will be having some Saturday meetings as well to facilitate more participation of younger members. The Regent requested that all members put her email address in their contact list to make sure they are kept up to date. The Regent reported briefly on attending NSDAR Continental Congress in June, despite having badly sprained her ankle at the Black Heritage Festival in Urbana and being in a boot. She rode her scooter in the 4th of July parade in Washington, D.C.

Regent Snyder gave a report on DAR activities at the Champaign County Fair this year. She judged Archery, the Fashion Show, the 4-H booths and the Cook Off. Regent Snyder thanked Lynda Berube for judging the Fashion Show with her. The Chapter sponsored trophies in livestock and non-livestock categories. She read several thank-you notes from a large number received.

Regent Snyder stressed the importance of sponsoring wreaths in Wreaths Across America. So far only 101 wreaths have been sponsored this year; we need 1,758 to cover Oak Dale Cemetery. Contact Pat Detwiler for details on sponsoring wreaths.

A sign-up list for volunteers for the Chapter’s “Docent for a Day” at Waldschmidt Homestead on Oct. 22 was circulated. Regent Snyder will be attending an organizational meeting of a new DAR chapter in Cincinnati that day.

Two volunteers were enlisted to help cook chili for the DAR entry at the Simon Kenton Hoopla Parade and Chili Festival in Urbana on Sept. 23. Opportunities exist to volunteer at the Moving Wall in Urbana the same weekend. Urbana Chapter DAR will have a booth at Oktoberfest on Oct. 1 at the Champaign County Historical Society. The Regent will be attending the Ohio DAR School Bus tour preceding Oktoberfest.

Scanning continues for the chapter archive files. Hostesses Jeanne Evans and Lynda Berube were thanked for providing refreshments.

Treasurer’s Report: Judy Brooks filed reports for July and August. Member dues are to be paid by the September meeting.

Registrar’s Report: Dona Tullis reported membership of 76, and she is working with several more potential members.

Librarian’s Report: Claudia Foulk presented a tale of cunning and valor by two women, Grace and Rachel Martin, in the American Revolutionary War in South Carolina. While their husbands were away fighting in the militia, the women dressed as American soldiers, waylaid a British courier escorted by two British officers, and at gunpoint forced him to give up his dispatch. All the men signed an agreement to agree not to fight against the Colonists. The dispatches provided information to Nathanael Greene regarding British tactics and plans in South Carolina.

Committee Reports: A sheet was passed to all indicating what counts as “Service to America.” Our chapter has recorded 660.75 volunteer hours so far this year. Jeanette Enyart volunteered to assume the duties of this committee chair.

Unfinished business: Discussion was held on bylaws revisions stemming from Continental Congress in June. There was no further old business or new business.

Our next meeting will be Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 11 a.m., starting at Freedom Grove for Constitution Day celebrations. The monthly meeting will follow at the Champaign County Community Center.

The meeting was adjourned at 7:20 p.m.

-Joanna Woodburn, Recording Secretary