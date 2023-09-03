Reserve seats now for Fashion to a Tea

Submitted graphic

Reserve your seat today for Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County’s annual event: Fashion to a Tea’s Denim and Diamond Gala 2023. The event is October 12 starting at 5 p.m. at the Champaign County Fairgrounds.

Visit our website to reserve a spot – breastfriendsforeverofcc.org. This year we are able to offer seats free of charge unless you would like to purchase a table. You must reserve a seat if you would like to attend. If you would like to sit with someone special, make sure that is noted on your reservation. We would like to thank our sponsors for making this possible.

Diamond Donors: Berry Digital Solutions, Greene’s Warriors, K Family Concession & Catering/The OT Farms LLC, Mercy Health Urbana Hospital, Mike Major, Tammy & Victoria, and Urbana Vet Clinic

Denim Donors: Affinity Care of Ohio, Hospice and Palliative, American Legion Post #238-Mechanicsburg, Dave Kehl Chevrolet, Dayton Physicians Network

Dragonfly Vineyard & Wine Cellars, London Dental Care-Jennifer R. Sogan DDS, MIXX 165, NTC Laser Works, Tim’s Towing, Jay and Penny Underwood, Your Hometown Productions, Your Hometown Tech

Basic Donors: All is Well Massage Therapy, Bauer Stove & Fireplace, Blanche, Champaign Realty, Civista Bank, Commissioner and Mrs. Nino Vitale, Dr. DiMichaelanglo Family Dentistry, Hemisphere Coffee Roasters, Honorable Judge Brett Gilbert, IHC Credit Union, Jay and Penny Underwood, Jones-Kenny-Zechman Funeral Home, NTC Laser Works, Park National Bank, Pullins Drainage & Excavating, Tom Moore Excavating, VPatrick Hamiton group, REMAX Realtors

We also have some great live auction items to bid on including OSU vs Michigan State where you will be seated with the band and sideline access during halftime, a Mike Major original, handmade quilt, airplane ride around Champaign County, and more. We also have partnered with Dragonfly Winery which will provide all of our wines for the evening.

Story submitted by event organizers