Urbana defeats Belmont in volleyball

Urbana defeated Belmont, 25-8, 25-16, 25-10, in non-league volleyball on Tuesday.

For UHS, Jenna Weimer had 8 kills and Lauren Hoskins and Jazmyn Scott each had 5.

WL-S wins

WL-S knocked off West Jefferson, 27-25, 25-19, 24-26, 25-21, in OHC volleyball on Tuesday.

For the Tigers (2-0), Olivia Wilcox had 41 digs, was 31/34 on serve receive, had 6 assists and was 19/19 serving with 3 aces, Bailey Poppe had 24 kills, 15 digs and was 11/14 serving with 4 aces, Ava Poppe had 10 kills, 14 digs, 3 aces and 1 block and Chaley Wade had 7 kills, 6 digs and 1 block

The WL-S JV Black team won, 25-19, 25-18. For the Tigers, Lili Heminger had 3 aces, 2 digs and 2 kills and Sophia Landon added 6 aces, 7 assists and 8 digs.

The WL-S JV Orange team won, 25-10; 25-19. For the Tigers, Addie Hutton had 3 kills and Belle Sarver had 2 blocks, 3 kills, 1 ace and 2 digs.

JH volleyball

WL-S beat West Jefferson, 23-25, 25-14, 25-15, in 8th grade volleyball. Top servers for WL-S were Britton Carter and Reagan Tester.

The WL-S 7th graders won, 25-11, 25-8. Reese Winters and Cortnee Muterspaw were the top servers for WL-S.