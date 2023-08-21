Submitted story

Champaign Health District’s Annual Scrap Tire Disposal Day is coming up! The event is on Saturday, September 9, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Champaign County Fairgrounds. All participants are invited to enter at the Park Avenue entrance and exit through the Henry Street gate of the Champaign County Fairgrounds.

The Scrap Tire Disposal Day is being hosted by the Champaign Health District in partnership with the City of Urbana and the Villages of Mechanicsburg, North Lewisburg, and St. Paris. The scrap tire event is only open to Champaign County residents and with Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Grant Funding, there is a decreased cost this year.

Passenger vehicle tires are back to $1/each recycling fee, and we will accept larger tires including semi and agricultural tires at a higher cost (please see attached flyer for more information). Cash and check only will be accepted. No tires on rims will be accepted. If you have more than 10 tires to bring in, please call us to inspect prior to the event. Tires shall always be disposed of properly and legally. For more information or questions regarding the Scrap Tire Disposal Day, please contact the Champaign Health District at 937-484-1606.

Info from CHD