Submitted story

The United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties is hosting its Annual Golf Scramble on Friday, Sept. 8 at Windy Knoll Golf Club with a shotgun start at 11 a.m.

The cost is $125 per golfer, or $500 for a golf team. Event sponsorships are also available. Food, beverages and a gift will be included for each golfer participating. Golfer registration closes August 30. For more information or to pay by credit card, please go to www.uwccmc.org/2023-golf-scramble, or call Meredith Setterfield at 937-324-5551.

Info from United Way