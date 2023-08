WL-S defeated Northeastern, 8-1, in OHC girls soccer.

Scoring goals for the Tigers (2-0, 1-0) were Delaney Jones (2), Rosey Dunham (2), Megan Hollar, Chloe Bender, Skyler Ropp and Lilly Weaver.

Picking up assists were Hollar (2), Ava Johnson (2), Ivy Cline, Brooke Dunn, Akira Whitman and Zoie Vermillion and Kaylee Blair had 2 saves in goal.