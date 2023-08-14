Mechanicsburg prepares for new school year

By Alixandria Wells-Good

Contributing writer

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg School Board of Education met on Monday, August 14 at 6 p.m. at Mechanicsburg Schools.

Paul McMahill shared that Ohio Hi-Point just held orientation for 15 new staff members. He stated that the Bellefontaine main campus will start on August 16 for new students and all students report on August 17.

Board member Brian Forrest took this time to acknowledge football coach Kurt Forrest for taking team members to clean up the baseball fields at the park for a youth tournament this summer. Brian Forrest stated that within the athletic committee “We spend a lot of time talking about supporting multiple sports and reaching across the aisle if you will, and doing things that don’t just benefit you. But I thought he did a really good job of living that by taking his football team down there.”

Superintendent Dr. Danille Prohaska declared the second reading for Policy 0164 – notice of meetings. She then shared with the board that bus routes have been established and approved, and that there is a new bus driver. She stated that families can stop by the transportation table at open house to get their students’ route information. Open house dates are: August 15 for middle school, August 17 for MHS, and August 22 for Dohron Wilson Elementary.

Prohaska went on to discuss the updated contract for the schools resource officer. The resource officer is required to wear a police department issued body worn camera. Mechanicsburg Police Department Chief David Patrick added that the officer will only activate the camera for ‘official law enforcement purposes’. Patrick also said that when it is active, the officer will inform staff that he is recording, when at all possible. Prohaska shared that the officer will be onsite from the beginning of the high school day until the end of the elementary day, so the contract also discusses how the officer’s time will be billed. The contract was approved later in the meeting.

Recommendations from the treasurer, Scott Maruniak, included a motion to approve participation in the META Solutions Cooperative Bus Purchasing Program for 2023-2024, and to authorize the bidding through this program for one 78-passenger conventional school bus, with the board reserving the right to reject any and all bids. Maruniak’s recommendations also included changes in orders associated with the weight room renovation/improvements project which included: a credit of $5,790 for windows, $34,260 to electric upgrades to the building from AES, and $40,785 for new electrical service to HVAC unit. All of the recommendations from the treasurer were approved.

Many contracts were approved for the 2023-2024 school year including teachers, bus drivers, class advisors, coaches, and substitutes of all positions.

The next Board of Education meeting will be held on Monday, September 11 at 6 p.m.

