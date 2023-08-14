Submitted story

MECHANICSBURG – Running4Life will host the 11th Annual Fearless 5K Saturday, August 19 at Goshen Memorial Park, Mechanicsburg. Details & registration for the 5K, 1 mile and kids fun run/walk can be located on line at https://runsignup.com/fearless.

Raffle items, live DJ, bounce house, and Kona Ice will be there for this family event. Raffle items can be viewed at www.facebook.com/runfearless4life/

Funds raised go to youth 20 and under suffering from serious or life-threatening disease, injury, or illness. Questions can be forwarded to Kathy Durham at running4lifeoh@gmail.com or text 937-207-8442.

Info from Kathy Durham