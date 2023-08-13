Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital receives Five Stars from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Submitted story

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) have once again recognized Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital with the prestigious 5-star rating in this year’s Overall Hospital Quality Star. It was one of only 483 hospitals nationwide to be recognized with a rating of five stars, putting Mercy Health – Urbana among the top facilities in the nation.

“I am extremely proud that Mercy Health – Urbana was able to achieve this honor for the third year in a row. It is absolutely a testament to the outstanding, talented team we have here. They are unmatched in their dedication to ensuring our patients have access to exceptional care, and this continued recognition is proof of our commitment to improve the health and wellbeing of our community,” said Jamie Houseman, President of Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital.

The Overall Hospital Quality Star ratings, published by CMS, serve as a valuable tool for patients seeking the best healthcare options. These ratings evaluate safety, quality, and patient experience, providing a comprehensive hospital performance assessment. With more than 4,500 hospitals nationwide considered and only 480 receiving the recognition, Mercy Health – Urbana’s 5-star rating showcases its untiring dedication to delivering exceptional care.

According to CMS, the Star Ratings were designed to drive systematic improvements in care and safety as hospitals strive to achieve and maintain high ratings. To view the CMS rankings, visit https://www.medicare.gov/hospitalcompare/search.html

Info from Mercy