Triad, Graham fall in boys golf

By Urbana Daily Citizen - August 11, 2023

Visiting Fairbanks defeated Triad, 163-197, in OHC boys golf on Thursday. The Cardinals are 0-2, 0-2.

Graham falls

North Union topped visiting Graham, 177-193, in CBC boys golf on Thursday. The Falcons are 0-1, 0-1.