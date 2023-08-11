Concert in Mutual on Saturday; Concert in St. Paris on Sunday

Champaign County Farmers Market: open every Saturday May through October. Located on Market Street behind the Firehouse 9 a.m. to noon

Friday, August 11

Gloria Theatre: Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 12

Madden Road Music Fest: 2-10 p.m. in Mutual

Cedar Bog/Butterfly defenses: 10 a.m., $5 unless member

Urbana High School Class of 1963 60th class reunion: at Freshwater Farm Urbana from 5-9 p.m. Contact Dan Freyhof 937-845-1470 to make reservations.

Gloria Theatre: Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning, 4 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 13

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Noah Back in concert: Harmon Park, St. Paris, 6-8 p.m. Sponsored by Champaign County Arts Council

Gloria Theatre: Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning, 2 and 5:30 p.m.

History presentation: at 2 p.m. Rocky Saxbe will be presenting his program titled “The Fortunate Son.” He will be speaking about his life and his father’s influence on his life.

Monday, August 14

Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30-7:30 p.m. at the Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris. Sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church

Tuesday, August 15

Champaign County Retired Teachers Association: will meet at the Urbana Church of the Nazarene, 1999 E. St. Rt. 29. A program titled “Hawks, Owls and Falcons” delivered by the Glen Helen Raptor Center will prove to be fun and informative. A $15 lunch will be served at 11 a.m. Please make your reservation by Aug. 9 to Colvin at 937-508-9976.

Wednesday, August 16

Champaign County community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South US Highway 68, Urbana. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Thursday, August 17

Urbana Shade Tree Commission meeting: 4:30 p.m., DECK Building @ Melvin Miller Park. Urbana

Friday, August 18

WIC Breastfeeding Awareness Month Picnic in the Park: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Melvin Miller Park. Food, fun, and giveaways.

Saturday, August 19

Cedar Bog Moth Night: 8 p.m., donations accepted

Monday, August 21

DAR meeting: 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church to plan for the coming year.

Sunday, August 27

3rd Annual Picnic on the Lawn: 1-3 p.m., Champaign County Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Friday, September 1

55th WL-S Class of 1968 Reunion weekend begins: 7 p.m. at Mad River Farm Market, West Liberty; and on Saturday noon Ladies Luncheon at the Market and 5 p.m. at Williams Event Barn, 6588 Pisgah Road, Mechanicsburg. For details, contact Gary (419) 681-0950 or Chris (937) 594-5433.

Thursday, September 7

Pony Wagon Days: Begins today in St. Paris. Ends Sept. 9

Friday, September 8

4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana

Saturday, September 9

Champaign Health District Scrap Tire Disposal Day: 9 a.m. to noon at the Champaign County Fairgrounds. All participants are requested to enter at the Park Avenue entrance and exit through the Henry Street entrance of the Champaign County Fairgrounds.

4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana

Cedar Bog/Ice Age in Ohio: 10 a.m., $5 unless member

Sunday, September 10

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Sunday, September 17

Cedar Bog/Mellow Yellow Walk: noon to 2 p.m., donations accepted

Wednesday, September 20

Mechanicsburg Public Library Board: did not have a monthly meeting in August, 2023. The next regular monthly Library Board meeting is Sept. 20

Saturday, September 23

16th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off/Hoopla Parade/Hoopla Parade: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monument Square District in downtown Urbana

Sunday, September 24

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Sunday, October 1

51st Annual Oktoberfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Sunday, October 8

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Friday, October 13

Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended

Saturday, October 14

Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended

Sunday, October 22

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Saturday, November 4

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana

Saturday, November 11

Cedar Bog/”Fen”testic Fundraiser: details TBA

Monday, December 18

City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

Friday, December 29

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office