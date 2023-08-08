Ryleigh Schafer smiles as 2022 Champaign County Fair Queen Danielle Schipfer places the tiara on Schafer’s head as the 2023 Champaign County Fair Queen on Sunday night in the grandstand. Andrew Grimm Photography Ryleigh Schafer is pictured along the midway after being crowned 2023 Champaign County Fair Queen on Sunday evening. Schafer will be a senior at Graham High School. Andrew Grimm Photography Ryleigh Schafer addresses the crowd in the grandstand after being crowned Champaign County Fair Queen on Sunday evening at the fairgrounds. Andrew Grimm Photography

Graham High School senior Ryleigh Schafer was crowned 2023 Champaign County Fair Queen on Sunday evening at the grandstand.

Schafer is the daughter of Larry Schafer and Jennifer Schafer. She has been active in both 4-H and FFA during her time in junior fair exhibiting.

Her interests include golf, livestock judging, breeding and showing swine, community service and learning new skills at her job at New Horizon Ag Solutions.

In Schafer’s leisure time she enjoys spending quality time with her family and friends, doing Bible studies, playing guitar and working with her pigs.

In her application essay for the fair queen contest, Schafer wrote: “While I got a taste of what the 4-H camp experience was like for myself, most importantly were the relationships I built with younger youth. Being able to have fun and make sure they were safe and comforted while making memories that will last a lifetime made me very happy knowing I was able to help create that experience for them. I now know more people that are involved with the fair and I am so eager to see them out in public. I am so excited to go back next year as a counselor and continue to create those relationships and memories that will be cherished forever.”

First runner-up in the fair queen contest was Anna Selvaggio and second runner-up was Liliana Printz.

Vernon Funeral Homes sponsored the 2023 fair queen contest.

