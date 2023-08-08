4-H Boy & Girl of the Year Owen McGuire and Danielle Schipfer are pictured during Sunday evening’s ceremonies at the grandstand. Photos by Andrew Grimm Photography FFA Boy & Girl of the Year Jesse Bailey and Maria McIntosh are pictured during Sunday evening’s ceremonies at the grandstand. Photos by Andrew Grimm Photography

4-H Boy & Girl of the Year Owen McGuire and Danielle Schipfer are pictured during Sunday evening’s ceremonies at the grandstand.

FFA Boy & Girl of the Year Jesse Bailey and Maria McIntosh are pictured during Sunday evening’s ceremonies at the grandstand.