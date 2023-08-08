Queen of Roses - Garden Club Show - Susan Dorsey

Submitted photo

Garden Club Show - Best of Show Artistic Design - Ginger Huhn

Submitted photo

Garden Club Show - Best of Show Cut Specimen - Lynn Schaner

Submitted photo

Garden Club Show - Best of Show Container Plant - Ginger Huhn

Submitted photo

Garden Club Show - Best of Show Jr. Horticulture - Piper Armstrong

Submitted photo

Garden Club Show - Best of Show Jr. Artistic Design - Alexis Dorsey

Submitted photo

The Garden Club Flower Show was held on Saturday at the Champaign County Fair.

Winners of the show are pictured.

