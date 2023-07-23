Submitted graphic

SPRINGFIELD — Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice is grateful for the volunteers who make a difference in the lives of its patients and families. Volunteers are truly the heart of hospice care. They play a vital role as members of the hospice care team, bringing a wide diversity of skills, cultural backgrounds and beliefs.

Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice offers volunteer programs to provide services and support programs that assist patients and families beyond medical care as part of the care team.

Volunteers can choose to provide direct patient care or indirect support. Direct care volunteers visit patients wherever they call home to provide companionship and respite for caregivers, transportation to appointments, run errands, and deliver supplies. Indirect care volunteers assist with general office duties, participate in fundraising and community education, and assist with building and grounds maintenance tasks.

The following volunteer opportunities are available at Ohio’s Hospice Community Mercy Hospice.

• Friendly visitors in home and in facilities

• Certified animal-assisted therapy teams

• Licensed hair stylists and barbers

• Pathways of Hope outreach caller

• Veterans who will recognize our Veteran patients with a recognition ceremony to honor the

patient for his/her military service

• Veterans who will provide a friendly visit to our Veteran patients

For more information, please call Tami Clark at 937.751.0883 or visit: www.OhiosHospice.org/Volunteer

Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice, a service of Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton, is a not-for-profit hospice founded in 2004. The community-based organization provides superior care and superior services for patients facing life limiting-illnesses in Clark, Champaign and Logan counties.

