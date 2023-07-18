‘Barbie’ movie begins at the Gloria on Thursday

Champaign County Farmers Market: open every Saturday May through October. Located on Market Street behind the Firehouse 9 a.m. to noon

Wednesday, July 19

Champaign County Community Blood Drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. Highway 68, Urbana. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Thursday, July 20

Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications Operations Board meeting: 9 a.m. in the EMA office at 1512 S US Highway 68, Suite C103, Urbana

Gloria Theatre: Barbie, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 21

Mercy Health- Urbana Hospital Community Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 904 Scioto St. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Gloria Theatre: Barbie, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 22

Cedar Bog Moth Night: at sunset, donations accepted

25th West Liberty Annual Ice Cream Social: 4:00 -7:30 p.m. All local WL churches and WL Lions club are joining forces for this good cause at WL United Methodist Church 202 W. Newell St. West Liberty. Noodles, sandwiches, salads, desserts, and homemade ice cream. All proceeds benefit Calvin Woodruff.

Sunday, July 23

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Gloria Theatre: Barbie, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, July 24

Meeting cancelled: There will not be a Planning Commission or Design Review Board Meeting for the city Urbana.

Wednesday, July 26

Christmas in July Silver Jewelry Sale at Mercy Health Urbana Hospital: from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the large conference room, 1st floor. Sale hosted by TWIG 13 to benefit the medical oncology program. Start shopping for Christmas now!

Quest Community Church community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 110 South St., West Liberty. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Friday, July 28

Gloria Theatre: Barbie, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 29

Gloria Theatre: Barbie, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 30

OSU Alumni Club of Champaign County: will host its Summer Send-Off Picnic at 5:30 p.m. at Pretty Prairie Farm, 4440 Prairie Road, Urbana. Please RSVP to Chris Harmison at charmison24@gmail.com or (937) 652-3546 by July 25. This is a free event for OSU alumni along with all incoming and current students from Champaign County, so please pass the word. We will acknowledge the scholarship winners from Champaign County, and have the election of officers. Food will be provided. If you would like to bring your favorite dessert to share, please let Chris know as well.

Gloria Theatre: Barbie, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Friday, August 4

Champaign County Fair begins. Ends August 11.

Saturday, August 12

Cedar Bog/Butterfly defenses: 10 a.m., $5 unless member

Urbana High School Class of 1963 60th class reunion: at Freshwater Farm Urbana from 5-9 p.m. Contact Dan Freyhof 937-845-1470 to make reservations.

Sunday, August 13

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

History presentation: at 2 p.m. Rocky Saxbe will be presenting his program titled “The Fortunate Son.” He will be speaking about his life and his father’s influence on his life.

Monday, August 14

Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30-7:30 p.m. at the Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris. Sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church

Saturday, August 19

Cedar Bog Moth Night: 8 p.m., donations accepted

Monday, August 21

DAR meeting: 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church to plan for the coming year.

Sunday, August 27

3rd Annual Picnic on the Lawn: 1-3 p.m., Champaign County Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Friday, September 1

55th WL-S Class of 1968 Reunion weekend begins: 7 p.m. at Mad River Farm Market, West Liberty; and on Saturday noon Ladies Luncheon at the Market and 5 p.m. at Williams Event Barn, 6588 Pisgah Road, Mechanicsburg. For details, contact Gary (419) 681-0950 or Chris (937) 594-5433.

Friday, September 8

4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana

Saturday, September 9

Champaign Health District Scrap Tire Disposal Day: 9 a.m. to noon at the Champaign County Fairgrounds. All participants are requested to enter at the Park Avenue entrance and exit through the Henry Street entrance of the Champaign County Fairgrounds.

4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana

Cedar Bog/Ice Age in Ohio: 10 a.m., $5 unless member

Sunday, September 10

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Sunday, September 17

Cedar Bog/Mellow Yellow Walk: noon to 2 p.m., donations accepted

Saturday, September 23

16th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off/Hoopla Parade/Hoopla Parade: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monument Square District in downtown Urbana

Sunday, September 24

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Sunday, October 1

51st Annual Oktoberfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Sunday, October 8

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Friday, October 13

Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended

Saturday, October 14

Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended

Sunday, October 22

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Saturday, November 4

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana

Saturday, November 11

Cedar Bog/”Fen”testic Fundraiser: details TBA

Monday, December 18

City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

Friday, December 29

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office