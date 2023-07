Voting information for Aug. 8 election

Polls will open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on election day, Aug. 8. State Issue 1 is on the ballot.

Early in-person voting hours for the Aug. 8 special election are being held at the Champaign County Board of Elections in the county community center.

July 17 to 21 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 24 to 28 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 31 — 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

August 1 — 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

August 2-4 — 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

August 5 — 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

August 6 — 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.