LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Rain postponed the NASCAR Cup Series race scheduled for Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway until Monday.

The race will start at noon at the Magic Mile.

This is the third race this season postponed because of rain, joining Dover and the Coca-Cola 600.

Joe Gibbs Racing swept the front row at New Hampshire on Saturday with Christopher Bell on the pole followed by Martin Truex Jr. Bell won last season’s race at New Hampshire.

This is also the third straight race affected by weather. William Byron won last week at Atlanta in a race sliced by 75 laps because of rain. Shane van Gisbergen won his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Chicago in a race called early because of fading sunlight.