Art Affair, ice cream socials, class reunions on tap

Champaign County Farmers Market: open every Saturday May through October. Located on Market Street behind the Firehouse 9 a.m. to noon
____
Friday, July 14
Urbana Township Trustees: the regular meeting normally scheduled for Monday, July 17 at 5 p.m. will be held on Friday, July 14 at noon
Gloria Theatre: Sound of Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 15
Champaign County Library: “Cat Café” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the library’s meeting room. Kittens from Paws Animal Shelter will be at the library – giving us a chance to play with kittens and meet other cat lovers. Crafts for all ages will be available as well as a few treats if you need to take a break from all the cuteness.
Art Affair: Downtown Urbana 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Gloria Theatre: Sound of Freedom, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 16
2nd Annual Ice Cream Social: 2-5 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Gloria Theatre: Sound of Freedom, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.
Monday, July 17
Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) meeting: 9 a.m. in the auditorium at the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S US Highway 68, Urbana, Ohio. The Homeland Security Committee will meet immediately following the LEPC meeting.
Tuesday, July 18
Champaign Land Preservation: invites all ages to the Glen Helen Raptors program, 7 p.m. at the band stand in Melvin Miller Park. Meet some of the birds — hawks, owls or others — that due to injury live at the Raptor Center in Glen Helen. Bring your chairs or blankets. Questions? Call Janet Ward, 937-484-3448 or email:jjenksward@gmail.com
Wednesday, July 19
Champaign County Community Blood Drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. Highway 68, Urbana. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.
Thursday, July 20
Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications Operations Board meeting: 9 a.m. in the EMA office at 1512 S US Highway 68, Suite C103, Urbana
Friday, July 21
Mercy Health- Urbana Hospital Community Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 904 Scioto St. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.
Saturday, July 22
Cedar Bog Moth Night: at sunset, donations accepted
25th West Liberty Annual Ice Cream Social: 4:00 -7:30 p.m. All local WL churches and WL Lions club are joining forces for this good cause at WL United Methodist Church 202 W. Newell St. West Liberty. Noodles, sandwiches, salads, desserts, and homemade ice cream. All proceeds benefit Calvin Woodruff.
Sunday, July 23
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Wednesday, July 26
Christmas in July Silver Jewelry Sale at Mercy Health Urbana Hospital: from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the large conference room, 1st floor. Sale hosted by TWIG 13 to benefit the medical oncology program. Start shopping for Christmas now!
Sunday, July 30
OSU Alumni Club of Champaign County: will host its Summer Send-Off Picnic at 5:30 p.m. at Pretty Prairie Farm, 4440 Prairie Road, Urbana. Please RSVP to Chris Harmison at charmison24@gmail.com or (937) 652-3546 by July 25. This is a free event for OSU alumni along with all incoming and current students from Champaign County, so please pass the word. We will acknowledge the scholarship winners from Champaign County, and have the election of officers. Food will be provided. If you would like to bring your favorite dessert to share, please let Chris know as well.
Saturday, August 12
Cedar Bog/Butterfly defenses: 10 a.m., $5 unless member
Urbana High School Class of 1963 60th class reunion: at Freshwater Farm Urbana from 5-9 p.m. Contact Dan Freyhof 937-845-1470 to makereservations.
Sunday, August 13
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
History presentation: Rocky Saxbe will be at the Champaign County Historical Society to present a program about his life.
Monday, August 14
Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30-7:30 p.m. at the Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris. Sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church
Saturday, August 19
Cedar Bog Moth Night: 8 p.m., donations accepted
Monday, August 21
DAR meeting: 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church to plan for the coming year.
Sunday, August 27
3rd Annual Picnic on the Lawn: 1-3 p.m., Champaign County Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Friday, September 1
55th WL-S Class of 1968 Reunion weekend begins: 7 p.m. at Mad River Farm Market, West Liberty; and on Saturday noon Ladies Luncheon at the Market and 5 p.m. at Williams Event Barn, 6588 Pisgah Road, Mechanicsburg. For details, contact Gary (419) 681-0950 or Chris (937) 594-5433.
Friday, September 8
4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana
Saturday, September 9
Champaign Health District Scrap Tire Disposal Day: 9 a.m. to noon at the Champaign County Fairgrounds. All participants are requested to enter at the Park Avenue entrance and exit through the Henry Street entrance of the Champaign County Fairgrounds.
4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana
Cedar Bog/Ice Age in Ohio: 10 a.m., $5 unless member
Sunday, September 10
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Sunday, September 17
Cedar Bog/Mellow Yellow Walk: noon to 2 p.m., donations accepted
Saturday, September 23
16th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off/Hoopla Parade/Hoopla Parade: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monument Square District in downtown Urbana
Sunday, September 24
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Sunday, October 1
51st Annual Oktoberfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Sunday, October 8
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Friday, October 13
Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended
Saturday, October 14
Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended
Sunday, October 22
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Saturday, November 4
Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana
Saturday, November 11
Cedar Bog/”Fen”testic Fundraiser: details TBA
Monday, December 18
City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)
City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)
Friday, December 29
Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office