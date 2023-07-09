Piatt Castle to host ‘The Art and Science of Nature’

WEST LIBERTY – Enjoy a summer day at Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek in Logan County for a relaxing, yet stimulating time exploring nature through walks, demonstrations, workshops, performances, and exhibits.

A free public event, The Art and Science of Nature, will be offered on the grounds at the Mac-A-Cheek Castle from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 30. The site is located at 10051, Township Road 47, West Liberty.

The building itself is a testament to the nature surrounding it. Built as a home for Abram and Eleanor Piatt from 1864-1871, the structure is made of limestone quarried on the family’s farm. Various woods composing interior gothic panels and parquet floors were processed in the Piatt family sawmill using lumber from trees on the property. Fresco-secco ceiling designs painted by Oliver Frey in 1881 reflect both flowers and grains that research has proven were part of the late 19th century landscape.

Piatt family members and others in the past and the present have derived inspiration from the woods, fields, stream, and lawns surrounding Mac-A-Cheek Castle. Their work has been expressed through paintings, poetry, and photography, some of which will be shared at this event. Participating guest artists include, Grace Matchett portraying a 19th century painter, and Suzanne Dennis, a dancer and choreographer in a session called, Trees in Motion.

Staff presentations include examination of pelts along with discussions about animals and their habitats, a walking tree talk, a limestone chiseling demonstration, and a creative dramatics exploration of Donn Piatt’s poem about an Owl and Blue Jays. An activity tent will feature hands-on activities and displays suitable for all ages. Activity starting times and lengths will be posted on the website, www.piattcastle.org and a handout will be available at the welcome tent.

This event is sponsored by the Mac-A-Cheek Foundation for the Humanities, a 501 (c) (3) not for profit organization that produces educational experiences at Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek. Support for this free event was made possible through grants from the Mary Eleanor Morris Fund of the Columbus Foundation, event sponsor Middlefield Banking Company, series sponsors Sean Alto and Kelly Norman and 2023 Seasonal Sponsor Dr. Ronald A. Stewart, contributions from Piatt Castle Co. Inc., MFH memberships and donations.

