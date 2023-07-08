Urbana kindergarten registration opens

Urbana Elementary School Kindergarten Registration is going on now for the 2023-2024 school year.

Urbana City Schools offers all day, every day kindergarten for children turning 5-years old before August 1. If you have or know of anyone who has a child who fits this description, please register now. Visit Urbana City Schools website at: www.urbanacityschools.org. Under Quick Links on the left hand side, click “FinalForms/KDG Registration”. Follow the directions as listed. After you have completed all of the online forms, you will need to contact Central Office at (937) 653-1402, option #1 between the hours of 9:00 am and 3 p.m. to schedule an appointment for a screening time. All online forms on FinalForms must be completed before you will be given a scheduled time for a screening appointment. On your child’s screening day, you will need to bring with you a copy of your child’s certified birth certificate, child’s immunization record, parent/guardian driver’s license, proof of residency (utility bill or rental/lease agreement), and custody paperwork (if applicable) to finalize enrollment for kindergarten at UES. Screening will take place on Wednesday, August 2 at the elementary school gym located at 1673 U.S. Route 68 South and will take approximately 30 minutes. Day and evening appointment hours are available.

