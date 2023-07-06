Summer Celebration on Saturday includes military fly-overs

By Alixandria Wells-Good

Contributing writer

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Village Council met on Monday, July 3 at a regularly scheduled meeting in the municipal building.

A brief discussion was held on the availability of safe shelters in the village. It was stated that while there are no “designated” shelters available to residents, the Champaign County EMA (Emergency Management Agency) can sometimes set up at the school and have the ability to open it to the public. It was also stated that the EMA may have the ability to open up some local churches if needed.

Mayor Greg Kimball presented the administrator report. He stated that a house on Walnut Street has been officially condemned by the Champaign County Board of Health. It is being monitored to ensure no one takes up residency within the house. Kimball also shared that Goshen Township and the Village of Mechanicsburg have both filed with the Board of Elections and the County Auditor for 4 millage Fire/EMS levies. He continued by stating that Goshen Township has signed their 2023/24 Fire Contract with the Village. Kimball also stated that the purchase order has been made for the purchase of the property on Mill Street from the township. It was also said that a pre-construction meeting has been scheduled for July 27 with J&J Schlaegel for the Phase 2 Water Project.

Kimball also reminded council that the village is hosting the Summer Celebration this Saturday which includes a fly-over by the Grimes Flying Lab to start the parade, various activities at the park and around town, an Air Force fly-over of the park and fireworks at dark.

The first reading of Ordinance 23-06 was conducted, which updates the pay of the fire/EMS to per run instead of hourly.

Mechanicsburg Police Department Chief David Patrick shared that the department is looking into purchasing the use of a program that keeps everyone within the department up to date on policy and law changes, and helps departments create policy that is accurate and within federal and state laws.

The first reading was conducted of Resolution 23-08 which allows the mayor to submit an application for OPWC (Ohio Public Works Commission) funding for the Phase 3 Water Project.

The first reading was conducted of Resolution 23-09 allowing the mayor to submit an application for OWDA (Ohio Water Development Authority) funding for the Phase 2 Water Project.

The first reading was conducted of Resolution 23-10 which awards the Water Phase 2 Project to J&J Schlaegel.

The village council will meet next on Monday, July 17, at 6:30 p.m. in the municipal building.

Reach the writer at UDCeditor@aimmediamidwest.com.