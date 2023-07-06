Indiana Jones at Gloria this weekend

Champaign County Farmers Market: open every Saturday May through October. Located on Market Street behind the Firehouse 9 a.m. to noon
Have a calendar item? Email it to UDCeditor@aimmediamidwest.com
____
Friday, July 7
Gloria Theatre: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny PG-13, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 8
Cedar Bog/Invasive Plant Species seminar: 10 a.m., $5 unless member
Gloria Theatre: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny PG-13, 4 and 7:30 p.m.
Car Show: in conjunction with Mechanicsburg Summer Celebration, at the school, 60 S. High St., registration 9-11 a.m., awards at 2 p.m., $10 entry
Marshall’s Mile: 9 a.m. at Mechanicsburg’s Goshen Park
Sunday, July 9
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Gloria Theatre: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny PG-13, 2 and 5:30 p.m.
History presentation: Robert Lindsay will be giving a presentation on Clem Trenor and the Trenor dealership at the Champaign County Historical Society.
Monday, July 10
EMA Executive Board special meeting: 9 a.m. in Conference Room B, 1512 S US HWY 68, Urbana, for the purpose of discussing personnel changes and the proposed 2024 budget as submitted on June 30, 2023
Tuesday, July 11
Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office (moved due to July 4 from usual monthly date on first Tuesday of month)
Drive thru chicken noodle dinner: Concord UM Church, 2963 state Route 560, Urbana; 4-6:30 p.m. Questions: 937-652-3764. Dinner includes: homemade noodles with chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and dessert
Thursday, July 13
Urbana Shade Tree Commission meeting: at 4:30 p.m., DECK Building @ Melvin Miller Park, Urbana
Friday, July 14
Urbana Township Trustees: the regular meeting normally scheduled for Monday, July 17 at 5 p.m. will be held on Friday, July 14 at noon
Saturday, July 15
Champaign County Library: “Cat Café” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the library’s meeting room. Kittens from Paws Animal Shelter will be at the library – giving us a chance to play with kittens and meet other cat lovers. Crafts for all ages will be available as well as a few treats if you need to take a break from all the cuteness.
Sunday, July 16
2nd Annual Ice Cream Social: 2-5 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Wednesday, July 18
Champaign Land Preservation: invites all ages to the Glen Helen Raptors program, 7 p.m. at the band stand in Melvin Miller Park. Meet some of the birds — hawks, owls or others — that due to injury live at the Raptor Center in Glen Helen. Bring your chairs or blankets. Questions? Call Janet Ward, 937-484-3448 or email:jjenksward@gmail.com
Saturday, July 22
Cedar Bog Moth Night: at sunset, donations accepted
Sunday, July 23
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Saturday, August 12
Cedar Bog/Butterfly defenses: 10 a.m., $5 unless member
Sunday, August 13
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
History presentation: Rocky Saxbe will be at the Champaign County Historical Society to present a program about his life.
Saturday, August 19
Cedar Bog Moth Night: 8 p.m., donations accepted
Monday, August 21
DAR meeting: 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church to plan for the coming year.
Sunday, August 27
3rd Annual Picnic on the Lawn: 1-3 p.m., Champaign County Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Friday, September 8
4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana
Saturday, September 9
Champaign Health District Scrap Tire Disposal Day: 9 a.m. to noon at the Champaign County Fairgrounds. All participants are requested to enter at the Park Avenue entrance and exit through the Henry Street entrance of the Champaign County Fairgrounds.
4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana
Cedar Bog/Ice Age in Ohio: 10 a.m., $5 unless member
Sunday, September 10
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Sunday, September 17
Cedar Bog/Mellow Yellow Walk: noon to 2 p.m., donations accepted
Saturday, September 23
16th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off/Hoopla Parade/Hoopla Parade: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monument Square District in downtown Urbana
Sunday, September 24
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Sunday, October 1
51st Annual Oktoberfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Sunday, October 8
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Friday, October 13
Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended
Saturday, October 14
Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended
Sunday, October 22
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Saturday, November 4
Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana
Saturday, November 11
Cedar Bog/”Fen”testic Fundraiser: details TBA
Monday, December 18
City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)
City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)
Friday, December 29
Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office