Mechanicsburg Public Library July activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 mpl@mechanicsburgohlibrary.org https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/

Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed

________

Monday, July 3, 2023 from 2 pm-3 pm: Generation Next: Comic

Book Magnets Ages 13-18. Take a journey through the past with

Mechanicsburg Public Library this summer! We will be visiting a former Summer

Reading theme each week and craft the greatest hit from that year!

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 All Day: Library is closed in observance of

Independence Day.

Wednesdays, July 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2023 from 11 am-11:45 am:

Story Time Ages 2 – 5. These programs are intended to support early

learning in a group setting. Join us for a mixture of stories and activities that

provide enjoyable opportunities for the children to practice skills that prepare

them for reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks are

appreciated.

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 from 2 pm-7pm: Quilt Guild Ages 18 +.

Are you interested in quilts? Quilted a little? Been quilting for years. Whatever

your level, join our group and share the craft with others.

Thursdays, July 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2023 from 9 am-10 am: Yoga

with Adriene (YouTube) All Ages. Experience all the benefits that yoga

can offer in this class for any experience level. Follow along with Adriene on

YouTube. This program will be inside. Please bring your own mats!

Thursday, July 6, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: Superhero Origami

Ages 18 +. Come make superhero figurines out of origami paper.

Fridays, July 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2023 from 10 am-10:30 am:

Roaming Readers Walking Club Ages 18 +. Need help starting a

consistent fitness routine? Join the Roaming Readers Walking Club! The club

meets every Friday @ 10 AM. We will walk for 30 minutes around

Mechanicsburg and discuss your latest or favorite books!

Saturday, July 8, 2023 from 11 am-1 pm: Books & Bridle Ages 5 –

18. BOOKS & BRIDLE! Read to certified Therapy Horses, visit with the Therapy

Horse teams, and learn how horses are helping children improve literacy skills,

make a craft and play games.

Saturday, July 8, 2023 from 1 pm-2 pm: Adult Summer Reading

Craft Ages 18 +. Come make a summer reading craft that you weren’t able to

make. Week of June 26 and July 3. While supplies lasts. These are adult crafts

only!

February March July Activities Activities Activities

Monday, July 10, 2023 from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm: Explorer’s Club

Ages 6 (Kindergarten) – 5

th Grade. In July, we will explore Chemistry with

Ms. Cathy!

Tuesday, July 11, 2023 from 11 am-11:45am: Experiment with Ms.

Cathy Ages 2-12. Take a journey through the past with Mechanicsburg Public

Library this summer! We will be visiting a former Summer Reading theme each

week and craft the greatest hit from that year!

Tuesday, July 11, 2023 from 5:30 pm-6:30pm: Candle Mugs Ages

18 +. Come make candles in mugs.

Thursday, July 13, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: Euchre Ages 18 +.

Come enjoy some Euchre! Bring a partner/s or come solo!

Thursday, July 13, 2023 from 4 pm-5 pm: Lego Club Ages 5 – 12.

Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex will be provided. Donations of new

Legos or money to purchase additional Legos are welcome.

Monday, July 17, 2023 from 2 pm-3 pm: Generation Next: Gem

Stone Soap Ages 13-18. Take a journey through the past with

Mechanicsburg Public Library this summer! We will be visiting a former Summer

Reading theme each week and craft the greatest hit from that year!

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 from 11 am-11:45am: Fossil Dig Ages 2-

12. Take a journey through the past with Mechanicsburg Public Library this

summer! We will be visiting a former Summer Reading theme each week and

craft the greatest hit from that year!

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 from 12 pm-1 pm: Libby for Amazon Fire

Tablets Ages 18 +. Patrons will learn how to download the app onto their Fire

tablet or any other device. We will go over the basics such as placing a hold/

loaning books and how to navigate through Libby. The process is free and all

patrons will need is a valid library card and their pin number.

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 from 5:30 pm-6:30pm: Butterfly Book

Folding Ages 18 +. Used the finished project to decorate your home.

Thursday, July 20, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: Bingo Ages 18 +.

Come play some old fashioned Bingo!

Thursday, July 20, 2023 from 4 pm-5 pm: Libby for Amazon Fire

Tablets Ages 18 +. Patrons will learn how to download the app onto their Fire

tablet or any other device. We will go over the basics such as placing a hold/

loaning books and how to navigate through Libby. The process is free and all

patrons will need is a valid library card and their pin number.

Thursday, July 20, 2023 from 4:30 pm-5:45 pm: Art with Lisa

Ages 18 +. Come make a masterpiece with Lisa Ware. The content is TBD.

Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: Dogs Days of Summer

Reading Ages 6 – 18. “Pop-in” at the library any time between 11 AM and 12

PM to read to Emma! No registration needed! Emma is a Certified Animal

Assisted Therapy dog owned, trained, and handled by a volunteer member of

DOGTOR Animal Assisted Therapy, Springfield, Ohio.

Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 1 pm-2 pm: Adult Summer Reading

Craft Ages 18 +. Come make a summer reading craft that you weren’t able to

make. Week of July 10 and July 17. While supplies lasts. These are adult crafts

only!

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 from 5:30 pm-6:30pm: Ocean Animal

Trivia Ages 18 +. Show off your Ocean Animal knowledge at trivia!

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 from 10 pm-11pm: Stargazing with

Columbus Astronomical Society Ages 2-12. Join the Columbus

Astronomical Society at Wren Farm located at 6150 OH-187 Mechanicsburg, OH

for stargazing. Come at 9:30 PM for a brief talk about how telescopes work. If

weather is bad program will be at 11 AM at Mechanicsburg Public Library. The

Columbus Astronomical Society will give a presentation about stars.

Thursday, July 27, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: Cedar Bog Walk All

Ages. Meet at Cedar Bog 980 Woodburn Road Urbana, OH 43078 The walk is

1.1 miles. Registration is required! Call 937-834-2004, email

mpl@mechanicsburgohlibrary.org, come in person, or sign up online.

Thursday, July 27, 2023 from 2:30 pm-3:30 pm: PG DN Ages 13 –

18. A tween/teen book club that reads a specific title each month and then

gathers on the 4th Thursday to share thoughts and opinions. Meets from 2:30-

3:30 PM. July’s book is The Black Book of Secrets by F.E. Higgins.

Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: Book Chats & Snacks:

True Crime Ages 13 – 18. A tween/teen book club that focuses on a

genre/author/topic. Meets the 2nd or 3rd Saturday of each month from 11AMNoon. Snacks will be provided.

Coloring Contest! Kids ages 4-12 are invited to participate in a 4

th of

July-themed coloring contest sponsored by the Friends of the

Mechanicsburg Public Library. Pick up coloring sheets starting July 3 and

return them by July 29