CLUB NEWS

Urbana Chapter DAR

Minutes

June 14, 2023

The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 11:30 a.m. at the Champaign Historical Society Museum, celebrating Flag Day with a potluck luncheon.

Regent Kim Snyder called the meeting to order and welcomed 19 members. The Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag was led by Pat Detwiler; Janet Evans led recitation of the American’s Creed, and Joanna Woodburn led singing of the National Anthem. The Regent led the Chapter in singing the Preamble to the Constitution of the United States of America with a video of “Schoolhouse Rock.”

Marianne Ober, associate member, was welcomed, as well as members Carolyn Foss and Rita Woodard. Amber Cole read the President General’s Message, which encouraged members to participate in DOC, the Daughters Online Community. This is a private community, and DAR Facebook groups are all transferring into this new secure communication method.

Ret. Judge Susan Fornof-Lippencott read the National Defense Report. A group picture (which included several of our Chapter members) from the Ohio State 124th Conference in Columbus wearing R.E.D. was a highlight of the Report. R.E.D. stands for “Remember Everyone Deployed!”

The Service to Veteran’s report was given by Claudia Foulk. Due to the fantastic response of the focus on local veterans, a similar drive will be underway this fall. Resources will once again be made available for the local relief efforts.

The Regent thanked hostesses Becky Shultz, Lynda Berube, and Jan Forsbach. Chaplain Lynda Berube gave a prayer of thanks for the meal. As the meal was drawing to a close, Regent Snyder shared a PowerPoint presentation on the Buffalo Soldiers, who served between the Civil War through WWII and during the developmental years of the Western territories of our country.

With no additions or corrections to the minutes of the last meeting, they will be filed.

The model Christian Waldschmidt Homestead house was passed to accept donations for the related Museum. Members were reminded about donating Coke points for Crossnore’s Williams Academy, a DAR school. Pull tabs are still being collected for Ronald McDonald House.

Regent Snyder gave the Regent’s Report, starting with new information on our Chapter participating in Naturalization Ceremonies at the Federal Courts in Dayton. The Draft Calendar was reviewed.

Members were encouraged to register for the Ohio DAR Fall Fun Fair when registration becomes active on the 3rd of July.

Saturday, June 17, we will have a booth at the Black Heritage Festival and will focus on providing information to the public about DAR, encouraging public participation in Wreaths Across America, and obtaining information about unmarked veterans’ graves in Oak Dale Cemetery.

A request for help has been received, as the island of Guam was hit by Typhoon Mawar on May 24, involving many military families. Cash donations may be given online through the Navy Marines Relief Society.

Regent Snyder reported on the archives project. Five Chapter scrapbooks have been scanned, as have many of the files. The Chapter has many items in storage at the Museum such as the Chapter Charter, several flags, awards received, and Chapter yearbooks.

Chaplain Berube reported that on June 4 she and Becky Shultz heard verbal reports from two students from Urbana who went on the Washington, D.C. trip. The students both gave very good reports and they were impressed by the large variety of memorials in our nation’s Capitol.

Judy Brooks presented the Treasurer’s Report, and it was noted that a large amount of the allocated money for the archives project still remains. Dona Tullis, Registrar, reported that the application for one C.A.R. member to DAR has been filed, and that two more are almost completed. Present membership remains at 75. She is working with two more prospective members.

Pat Detwiler gave a Historic Preservation report about the Historical Marker on the building at Monument Square: Urbana Chapter placed a plaque in 1912 commemorating Gov.

Meig’s headquarters during the War of 1812 and the quartering of General Hull’s Army. Thanks go to Mike Major, who cleaned the plaque.

Becky Shultz (Public Relations & Media) reported that the current scrapbook is up to date.

Judi Henson (Service to America) reported that volunteer hours that count are those that are visible to the community, and she encouraged members to record hours now rather than waiting.

For Wreaths Across America, Pat Detwiler distributed flyer packets to those volunteering to be placed these in various locations around the community. The Wreaths Across America website says 70 wreaths have been sponsored so far for Oak Dale Cemetery veterans’ graves; this is 4.1% of the wreaths needed.

A Constitution Minute was read by Dona Tullis, pertaining to the use of the filibuster in both houses of Congress.

Janet Evans reported that she is now completing her quilt for the Chemewa Indian school in Oregon that DAR has a relationship with.

There was no Old Business, and no New Business. The Regent announced that the next meeting will be Monday, August 21, 2023, at 6 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church. This will

be our organizational and kickoff meeting for the year.

The meeting was adjourned at 1:50 p.m.

-Joanna Woodburn, Recording Secretary