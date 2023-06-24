Urbana Youth Center upcoming events

Youth Corner
Urbana Youth Center
160 W Market St. Urbana, OH 43078
UrbanaYouthCenter.org
937-772-4022
Youth Corner for the week of June 27th & 29th
Tuesday, June 27th
Hangout Spaces & Snacks 2:00-8:00 p.m.
Volleyball 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Painting Nails 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Dinner 5:45-6:15 p.m.
Thursday, June 29th
Hangout Spaces & Snacks 2:00-8:00 p.m.
Gardening (Weather Permitting) 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Dinner 5:45-6:15 p.m.
———
Starting June 30, the UYC will be closed for two weeks for the July 4 holiday and staff development