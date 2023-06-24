Urbana Youth Center upcoming events

Youth Corner

Urbana Youth Center

160 W Market St. Urbana, OH 43078

UrbanaYouthCenter.org

937-772-4022

Youth Corner for the week of June 27th & 29th

Tuesday, June 27th

Hangout Spaces & Snacks 2:00-8:00 p.m.

Volleyball 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Painting Nails 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Dinner 5:45-6:15 p.m.

Thursday, June 29th

Hangout Spaces & Snacks 2:00-8:00 p.m.

Gardening (Weather Permitting) 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Dinner 5:45-6:15 p.m.

———

Starting June 30, the UYC will be closed for two weeks for the July 4 holiday and staff development