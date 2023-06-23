Mechanicsburg junior Addie DeLong (pictured) was named 1st Team All-Ohio in Division III softball. Photo by John Coffman Photography

After posting a 19-3 overall record this past season, several players on the Mechanicsburg softball team have racked up awards.

Junior Addie DeLong was named 1st Team All-Ohio in Division III, 1st Team All-OHC, OHC Co-Player of the Year, 1st Team Central District and Central District Player of the Year.

DeLong led the OHC with a .689 batting average.

Emily Conley was named 1st Team All-OHC and 1st Team Central District, Jasalyn Sartin was 1st Team All-OHC and 2nd Team Central District, Mylee DeLong was 2nd Team All-OHC and Honorable Mention Central District, Jensen Patterson was named 2nd Team All-OHC and Emma Rodgers was named Honorable Mention All-OHC.