West Liberty Thoman’s IGA defeated Huntsville 1 in the opening round of the 10-U softball tournament, 13-7, avenging an early-season tie.

The second and third innings were hot for the Tigers as Harper Patton and Zoey Richardson each had a grand slam. Claire Shivley, Chloe Staten, Hannah Thoman, Kylie Godshall, Addi Falloon, Gabbie Harrington and Abby Spencer each contributed hits or scored runs in the contest.

Delaney Morris continued her hot streak in the circle striking out 8 and reaching base twice.

Thoman’s IGA improves its record to 9-1-1 and will move onto the second round of the gold bracket tournament Wednesday at Kenton at 6 p.m.