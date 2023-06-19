The Ohio State Alumni Club of Champaign County held a bike ride on the morning of June 11. About $1,000 was raised to provide scholarships for freshmen from Champaign County attending Ohio State. In addition to the riders’ fees, sponsors from throughout Champaign County contributed additional money and merchandise. The ride was successful despite being cut short when much-needed rain arrived in late morning. Pictured are ride co-chairman Chris Harmison handing Don Myers his shirt as fellow riders Randy Johnson and Ellie Myers look on.

Submitted photo