The Knox family stands on the porch of their new Habitat for Humanity home in Mechanicsburg.

MECHANICSBURG – The Champaign County Habitat for Humanity held a dedication for its newest home on Saturday, June 10 in Mechanicsburg.

In March of 2022, construction on the new home began on Race Street located in the heart of Mechanicsburg. The Knox family worked alongside many volunteers to build the new home that is on a lot donated by the Village of Mechanicsburg.

Mayor Greg Kimball was present at the dedication to congratulate the family.

Madison and Nick Knox, high school sweethearts both from Champaign County, along with their children Stormy and Aella, were all smiles throughout the ceremony at their new home. Madison and Nick recently celebrated 13 years together, and were thrilled for this new season in their family’s life. The family was presented with gifts including a “European housewarming” which included homemade bread, sweets, salt, and wine, a cross made by Rick and Lori Kauffman, owners of LMA Woodworking who did work on the home, and a Bible presented by Reverend Ray Branstiter and Pastor Julie Fairchild, who are on the board of directors for Habitat for Humanity.

The home is filled with bright colors picked out by the family, new appliances, and even a light fixture with personal meaning to the family. Madison Knox shared that the light fixture once hung in the basement “hang out” area of her grandparents’ home. After her grandparents passed, Madison inherited the light fixture as her family knew of her love of bright, colorful and “retro” things. The fixture now hangs in the Knox family’s new kitchen as a reminder of their past and their loved ones, and will surely shine light on many new family memories in the home.

Habitat Board Member Marcia Ward shared details of the build. She touched several times on the importance of connections that are made through community. One such connection she spoke of was about Crane Pumps and Systems of Miami County. Ward shared that not only has the company provided Habitat for Humanity with money to fund projects, but they’ve also provided an immeasurable amount of support including five volunteers for a whole week.

Nick and Madison had the chance to address the group and express their gratitude for this experience and blessing in their lives.

Madison stated: “We couldn’t have done it without everyone’s support, we love you all.”

