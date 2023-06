David W. and Dorothy S. Case, 1983 Submitted photo David W. and Dorothy S. Case, today Submitted photo

David W. and Dorothy S. Case are pleased to announce their 40th wedding anniversary. The couple was married on June 18, 1983 at the farm of Dorothy’s parents (Martin and Geneva Gainer of Urbana). David retired from 30 years with Bayer CropScience and Dorothy is retired from 20 years in the USAF and the Veterans Health Administration. The couple now owns and operates Case Agricultural Consulting LLC and Case “Critters and Blooms” Farm.