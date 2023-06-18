West Liberty-Salem coach pitch team 4 (pictured) won the Logan County Tournament held on June 17-18. Submitted photo

West Liberty-Salem Coach Pitch Team 4, sponsored by Blue Lamb Productions, won the Logan County Coach Pitch Tournament held on June 17-18.

The tournament run included wins over Zanesfield 2, WL-S 1 and Belle Center.

The championship game took place on Sunday against Rushsylvania with West Liberty-Salem winning, 21-8.

The team consists of William Roberts, Alexander Roberts, Kase Mutter, Zeke Bair, Owen Caldwell, Carson Goheen, Braxton Mathews, Emmett Harr, Hudson Phelps, Matthew Beard and Sam Lamb.

The team is coached by Tim Lamb, Jeff Roberts, Michael Phelps, Jeff Beard, Sam Goheen and Melissa Bair.