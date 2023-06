Urbana Youth Center upcoming events

Youth Corner

Urbana Youth Center

160 W Market St. Urbana, OH 43078

UrbanaYouthCenter.org

937-772-4022

Youth Corner for the week of June 19th – 24th

Monday – Thursday

Summer Theater Camp 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Friday, June 23rd

Robin Hood the Musical Performance at Gloria Theatre 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 24th

Robin Hood the Musical Performance at Gloria Theatre 1:00 p.m.