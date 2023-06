In 10-U softball, West Liberty Thoman’s IGA finished the regular season with a victory over West Liberty 2, 15-8.

For Thoman’s (8-1-1), Delaney Morris struck out 8 batters over 4 innings and contributed a 3-run double. The bats were hot for the Tigers as Harper Patton, Chloe Staton, Hannah Thoman and Addie Falloon were all perfect at the plate and added RBI. Zoey Richardson was 2 for 3 with 4 RBI’.