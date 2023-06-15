4-H NOTES

Creative Creatures 4-H service update

On the June 11, Creative Creatures meeting Evelyn Grace Fields acted as our club president because Riley was not there. Evelyn Grace Fields did the secretary report and Daniel did the health and safety tips. The treasurer was not present at the meeting.

We counted our cans for our service project then we did a trivia game about 4-H and my plate. Evelyn Grace Fields got first, Bently Dingey got second, and Mckenzie Fields got third. We talked about judging for a little bit then we talked about our fair booth.

Bently Dingey and Mckenzie Fields gave their demonstrations. After the demonstrations every club member said one thing they finished about their project and one thing they plan on doing soon. They also asked one question they had about their project.

The next meeting on June 25, 2023 was discussed. It will be held after our service project at Graham’s Falconland. Bently Dingey motioned the meeting to end and Mckenzie Fields second the motion.

Submitted by Mckenzie Fields, news reporter

_____

The members of the Champaign County Shooting Club gave out safety books and materials for gun safety, locks, and ear plugs. We started at 10 a.m. and ended at 2 p.m. We did this at Melvin Miller park June 10 for Healthy Kids Day.

Submitted by Eli Cayten, news reporter