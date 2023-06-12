Members of the Urbana Ramjets 10-U baseball team are pictured. Top row (left to right): Caizen Anders (West Liberty-Salem), Nathan Deitrick (West Liberty-Salem), Harrison Sutherin (West Liberty-Salem), Hunter Lawson (Urbana), Noah Sizemore (Graham), Michael Beard (West Liberty-Salem). Bottom row (left to right): Callen Oder (West Liberty-Salem), Jackson Musser (Urbana), Dillon Musser (Urbana), Blake Shaffer (Urbana), Bentley Deam (West Liberty-Salem). Submitted photo

The Urbana Ramjets 10-U baseball team secured a Midwest Ohio Baseball League Championship on Sunday afternoon with a 12-2 victory over visiting Beavercreek.

Caizen Anders pitched a complete game 2-hitter in the win. He struck out 7 and didn’t walk a batter.

Anders also powered the Ramjet offense with an RBI double and a 3-run home run. Callen Oder was 2 for 2 with 3 runs scored and Dillon Musser, Jackson Musser, Michael Beard and Blake Shaffer also collected hits in the win.

Urbana improved to 25-6 on the season, including a 15-3 mark in the MOBL.

The Midwest Ohio Baseball League (MOBL) is a select baseball league based in the greater Miami Valley, which offers a competitive baseball environment. The format is designed to allow youth in the area the opportunity to play the highest level of competition available.

As MOBL champs, the Ramjets will be guests of honor of the Dayton Dragons on Thursday, June 22. The team will receive its first-place awards on the field during pregame festivities.