ROAD WORK

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Weekly Construction Update

WEEK OF June 12, 2023

SIDNEY, Ohio (Friday, June 9, 2023) – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect state highways in Champaign County. All outlined work is weather permitting. Visit the ODOT website and OHGO.com for travel updates.

NEW IMPACTS:

State Route 29 Lane Closure – Expect daily lane closures on SR 29 from the Hanna Road to Township Road 1459 from Monday, June 12 to Wednesday, July 19. Traffic will alternate on one-lane with the use of cones and flaggers. Crews are repaving the repairing roadway and railing.

State Route 68 Pavement Repair – Expect lane closures on SR 68 in both directions between Grime Circle to SR 296 from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. starting Monday, June 12 to Friday, June 16. Traffic will be maintained with cones and flaggers. Crews will be completing pavement repairs.

CONTINUING IMPACTS:

State Route 560 Chip and Seal – Expect lane closures on SR 560 in both directions between U.S. 36 and SR 29 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Monday, April 24 to Saturday, September 30. Traffic will be maintained with cones and flaggers. Crews will be completing pavement repairs.

State Route 245 Chip and Seal – Expect lane closures on SR 245 in both directions between Ludlow Road and SR 296 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Monday, April 24 to Saturday, September 30. Traffic will be maintained with cones and flaggers. Crews will be completing pavement repairs.

State Route 559 Chip and Seal – Expect lane closures on SR 559 in both directions between Woodstock and North Lewisburg from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Monday, April 24 to Saturday, September 30. Traffic will be maintained with cones and flaggers. Crews will be completing pavement repairs.

UPCOMING IMPACTS:

State Route 4 Pavement Repair – Expect lane closures on SR 4 in both directions between Township Road 181 to Mechanicsburg from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. starting Monday, June 19 to Friday, June 23. Traffic will be maintained with cones and flaggers. Crews will be completing pavement repairs.