Graham offers summer meals

ST. PARIS – The Graham Local School District announces its participation in the federally funded Seamless Summer Option of the National School Lunch Program. Under the Seamless Summer Option, nutritious meals are provided free of charge to all children 18 years and younger at the following locations:
Graham Elementary School
7790 W. US Hwy. 36, St. Paris
June 5 through July 27
Monday through Thursday; not operating: June 19 or week of July 3
Breakfast 9-9:15 a.m.
Lunch noon to 12:30 p.m.
Info from
Sue Hartenstein, CEBS
Food Service Assistant to Consultant