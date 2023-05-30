Graham offers summer meals

Submitted story

ST. PARIS – The Graham Local School District announces its participation in the federally funded Seamless Summer Option of the National School Lunch Program. Under the Seamless Summer Option, nutritious meals are provided free of charge to all children 18 years and younger at the following locations:

Graham Elementary School

7790 W. US Hwy. 36, St. Paris

June 5 through July 27

Monday through Thursday; not operating: June 19 or week of July 3

Breakfast 9-9:15 a.m.

Lunch noon to 12:30 p.m.

Info from

Sue Hartenstein, CEBS

Food Service Assistant to Consultant