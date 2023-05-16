Falcons, Indians fall in softball tourney

Top-seeded Kenton Ridge topped Graham, 7-0, in the Division II softball tournament on Tuesday.

For the Falcons (11-15), Elaina Purk had a double and Marissa Pine took the loss.

Indians fall

Fourth-seeded Newark Catholic defeated top-seeded Mechanicsburg, 9-4, in the Central District Division IV softball tournament on Tuesday.

Newark Catholic led, 8-1, after 2 innings.

For the Indians (19-3), Emma Rodgers was 2 for 3 and Emily Conley and Alessa Fraley each had a home run.

10-U softball

West Liberty Thoman’s IGA improved to 2-0 after defeating Bellefontaine 3, 9-2. Delaney Morris earned the victory, striking out 9. Zoey Richardson led the offense going 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI while both Siri Monroe and Harper Patton went 1 for 2 with Patton also adding an RBI.