Tigers, Indians advance in baseball

Eli Allen didn’t allow a run in 7 innings as West Liberty-Salem defeated visiting Anna, 2-0, in the Division III baseball sectional on Monday. Allen allowed two hits and struck out eight.

Brodey Deam led the Tigers with two hits in three at bats and Sam Lauck and Jeremiah Johnson each had an RBI.

WL-S advances to play at Brookville on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Indians win

Mechanicsburg beat Northside Christian, 25-0, in the Division IV baseball sectional on Monday.

For the Indians, Noah Dietrich 3 for 5 with 2 RBI, Mason Hess 3 was 4 with 2 doubles and 3 RBI and Brennin Eyink was 2 for 2 with 2 RBI. Dietrich earned the win and had 6 strikeouts.

Mechanicsburg (16-4) advances to play at Northmor on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Triad falls

Bradford beat visiting Triad, 5-0, in the Division IV baseball sectional on Monday.

For the Cardinals (3-18), Michael Warner had a double.