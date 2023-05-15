Charity donates items to Mechanicsburg Schools

By Alixandria Wells-Good

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg School Board of Education met on Monday, May 8 at 6 p.m. at Mechanicsburg Schools.

The board first recognized the retirement of fifth grade teacher Kelley Lacey. Lacey has been a teacher at Mechanicsburg for the past 10 years.

Next, “Forever 18 Inc.” was present to donate a wheelchair and hygiene items to the school. “Forever 18 Inc.” was represented at the meeting by Cheryl and Stuart Hess – the organization is in honor of their daughter Sara Hess who was killed in 2017 by a drunk driver.

Pam Wenning-Earp, the Director of Information Technology, presented the board with the annual technology update. Wenning-Earp shared that the school received two OFCC School Safety Grants. This will allow for updates on systems such as door alarms and readers, updating paging bells and clocks, and more. She also shared that they have been working with Ohio Cyber Reserve since December in regards to cyber security and disaster planning.

Corey Mays, the Assistant Director of Technology, presented the board with how he has been able to spearhead a technology integration initiative within the school. Mays shared many things he has been working on with students and teachers. Activities that Mays has worked on with students are things such as coding, virtual lessons and tours, connecting with students from different states through technology, teaching about media privacy and digital footprints, and more.

Recommendations from the treasurer, Scott Maruniak, included a motion to approve a “Resolution Declaring Intent to Proceed with Election on the question of renewal of an emergency tax levy.” All recommendations from the treasurer were passed by the board.

The board then went into executive session to discuss negotiations and/or the employment and compensation of personnel.

The next Board of Education meeting will be held on Monday, June 12 at 6 p.m.

