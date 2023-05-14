Urbana City Schools offers free summer meals

Submitted story

Urbana City Schools offers summer meals at no cost. The district’s Summer Feed Program which offers breakfast and lunch, Monday through Friday, throughout the summer months for children 18 and under.

Location for the High School is 500a Washington Ave. from May 30-August 11.

Breakfast is 8-9 a.m. and lunch is 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location for Pre-K to grade 8 is 1673 S. US 68, June 5-29 Monday through Thursday only.

Breakfast is 8-9 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Breakfast and lunch are also offered at the YMCA, 191 Community Drive, June 1 to August 11.

The Climber Cafe’ Mobile Lunch Bus will be starting June 5 to August 4 at the following locations and times:

-Rolling Hills MHP 5579 Springfield Urbana Pike Lunch: 10:45-11:10 a.m.

-Jerusalem 2nd Baptist Church 1036 S. High St. Lunch: 11:25-11:50 a.m.

-South Elementary 725 S. Main St. Lunch: noon to 12:25 p.m.

-Gwynne Village Apt. 719 Mosgrove St. Lunch: 12:45 to 1:10 p.m.

-Adults are welcome to eat lunch for $3

If you have any questions regarding the Summer Feed Program sponsored by Urbana City Schools, please feel free to call the District’s Food Service Dept. at 937-653-1427, or emailEric.cronk@urbanacityschools.org.

Info from Shawna Suchland