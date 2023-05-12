WL-S boys, girls claim OHC track titles

NORTH LEWISBURG – The West Liberty-Salem boys track team captured its third straight Ohio Heritage Conference North Championship Thursday night.

WL-S was first with 185 points, Mechanicsburg was second with 101 and Triad was sixth with 38.

Placing first for the Tigers were Logan Phillips 110m hurdles (15.66) and 300m hurdles (41.35), Micah Smith 400m (52.77), Quentin Rudolph 800m (2:00.93), Asher Knox 3200m (9:43.50), Jackson Steider long jump (18-7.75), Mark Bair discus (139-3), 4×200 relay of Jackson Steider, Troy Bradley, Micah Smith, Lincoln Henderson (1:35.11), 4×400 relay of Quentin Rudolph, Micah Smith, Brevin Louden, Troy Bradley (3:43.18) and 4×800 relay of Quentin Rudolph, Micah Smith, Asher Knox, Owen Harrison (8:25.01).

For Triad, standouts included second-place finishers Tyler Gross – shot put (44-6.5), Awsom Mitchell – long jump (18-3.25) and Tyler Gross – discus (126-7).

For Mechanicsburg, standouts included Will Negley – first in the 1,600 (4:28.36) and second in the 3,200 (10:04.38), and Kailen Butler, second in the 100 (11.2) and 200 (22.74).

The WL-S girls team won its 11th consecutive Ohio Heritage Conference title on Thursday.

In the North Division, WL-S was first with 180 points, Triad was third with 88 and Mechanicsburg was fourth with 68.

Placing first for the Tigers on day two of the event were Kenzie Bahan shot put (32-6.5), Mallory Bostick 400 meter dash (1:01.98), Ashley Yoder 3200 meter run (11:58.95), 4×200 meter relay of Tori Douthwaite, Gwen McCullough, Claire Longshore, Mallory Bostick (1:50.94) and the 4×100 relay of Tori Douthwaite, Gwen McCullough, Lena Kauffman, Chloe Griffith (52.50).

For Triad, standouts included Mia LeMay – first in the discus (98-8) and second in the shot put (30-7.25), Cayla Eaton – second in the 100 hurdles (15.63), 300 hurdles (47.90) and long jump (15-7.5) and Ellie Johnson – second in pole vault (8-6).

For Mechanicsburg, standouts included Clair Rodgers – second in the 400 (1:02.25) and 1,600 (5:27.84) and the 4×400 relay team – second in 4:13.52.

WL-S’s Ashley Yoder wins the 3,200 during the OHC Championships at Triad on Thursday. Photos by John Coffman Photography