Ohio 300 returns to Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – The first leg of the Ohio 300 series at Shady Bowl was rained out earlier this year and has been reset for this Saturday.

Quincy driver Josh Smith will seek to repeat his 2022 series crown with his family-owned race team. Joining the action will be the Harrod Septic Solutions Compacts running the second annual Justin Dreer Memorial American Challenge Race #1.

The Desperadoes Bar and Grill street stocks and the H & N Crown Vics will close out the night.

Racing will start at 6:30 p.m., and in the event of inclement weather, fans can check the website or call the speedway for updates.