Farmers Market begins for season on Saturday

Champaign County Farmers Market: open every Saturday May through October. Located on Market Street behind the Firehouse 9 a.m. to noon

Friday, May 5

Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gloria Theatre: Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 (PG-13), 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Urbana Youth Center thrift sale: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 160 W. Market Street in Urbana

Saturday, May 6

Champaign County Master Gardeners: Spring Make It Take It Pollinator Flower container, sun or shade, 10-11 a.m., county community center. $25 per container (soil, flowers, container); register go.osu.edu/makeit

Gloria Theatre: Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 (PG-13), 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Urbana Youth Center thrift sale: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 160 W. Market Street in Urbana

Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 7

Gloria Theatre: Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 (PG-13), 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 9

Drive thru chicken noodle dinner: 4-7 p.m. at Concord UM Church, 2963 state Route 560, Urbana. Dinner includes: Homemade noodles with chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, and dessert. Cost: donation.

County Budget Commission: meeting at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, May 10

Urbana Board of Zoning Appeals Meeting: moved to from of May 8 to Wednesday, May 10. Time, place and any other information remains the same.

Mechanicsburg Public Library Finance Committee: will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the library meeting room.

Saturday, May 13

Woodstock Lions Fish Fry: 4-6 p.m., 2335 N. state Route 559 Woodstock

Sunday, May 14

Hayla Parker: will be presenting a program about the Champaign County Children’s Home. Program will start at 2 p.m. at the Historical Society.

Monday, May 15

DAR meeting: at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum at 1:30 p.m. with Ret. Lt. Col. Dorothy Gates as speaker.

Wednesday, May 17

Champaign County monthly community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. Route 68, Urbana.

Friday, May 19

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. at the Cemetery Office

Saturday, May 20

Mid-American Band Organ Rally: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

West Liberty Lions Fish Fry: 5-7 p.m. at Lions Park Main Shelter House. Adults $12, young children $6. Fish, green beans, cole slaw or applesauce, roll/butter, cookie and drink

Culpepper and Merriweather Circus in North Lewisburg: 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at North Lewisburg Community Park

Sunday, May 21

Mid-American Band Organ Rally: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Culpepper and Merriweather Circus in West Liberty: 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Lions Park

Monday, May 22

Culpepper and Merriweather Circus in St. Paris: 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at old junior high property

Saturday, June 10

Healthy Kids Day: at Melvin Miller Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — free event

Saturday, June 24

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 25

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office (moved due to July 4 from usual monthly date on first Tuesday of month)

Sunday, July 16

2nd Annual Ice Cream Social: 2-5 p.m., Champaign Co Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Sunday, August 27

3rd Annual Picnic on the Lawn: 1-3 p.m., Champaign County Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Friday, September 8

4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana

Saturday, September 9

4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana

Saturday, September 23

16th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off/Hoopla Parade/Hoopla Parade: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monument Square District in downtown Urbana

Sunday, October 1

51st Annual Oktoberfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Saturday, November 4

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana

Monday, December 18

City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

Friday, December 29

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office