WL-S students of month

By
Urbana Daily Citizen
-

West Liberty-Salem Middle School has chosen its April Students of the Month. 8th Grade: Cali Benavides & Miles Christison; 7th Grade: Reagan McCullough & Evie Decker; 6th Grade: Dahlia Sokolow & Eric Hoover.

Submitted photo

