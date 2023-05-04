FeaturesCommunity WL-S students of month By Urbana Daily Citizen - May 4, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp West Liberty-Salem Middle School has chosen its April Students of the Month. 8th Grade: Cali Benavides & Miles Christison; 7th Grade: Reagan McCullough & Evie Decker; 6th Grade: Dahlia Sokolow & Eric Hoover. Submitted photo West Liberty-Salem Middle School has chosen its April Students of the Month. 8th Grade: Cali Benavides & Miles Christison; 7th Grade: Reagan McCullough & Evie Decker; 6th Grade: Dahlia Sokolow & Eric Hoover. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings