Open house set for regional transportation planning

The Logan-Union-Champaign Regional Planning

Commission (LUC) along with the Clark County-Springfield Transportation Coordinating

Committee (TCC) will host open houses for the Regional Transportation Planning Organization’s

(RTPO) Recommended 2050 Long Range Plan. This is an update to the Logan-Champaign Long

Range Transportation Plan, which is underway.

The Long Range Transportation Plan is a statement of the direction the region will take in

transportation system investment. This includes a Recommended Long Range Project List along

with updated Transportation Data. The Plan identifies the multimodal and intermodal

transportation policies and facilities needed to meet the travel demand for a minimum 20-year

planning horizon. The Plan also serves to reflect the continuing, cooperative planning effort to

advance the transportation needs of the region.

Two open houses will be held. The first Open House will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023, from

4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Logan County Commissioners Office, 117 E. Columbus Ave.

Bellefontaine, OH 43311. The second Open House will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, from

4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. Hwy 68, Urbana, OH

43078 in Conference Room C (near the Bureau of Motor Vehicles). Staff will be on hand to

answer questions, but there will be no formal presentation. If you are not able to attend the

open house, please visit LUC’s website at www.lucplanning.com/rtpo to view or comment on

the document. The public comment period is from Monday, May 8, 2023 to Tuesday, May 23,

2023.

Individuals in need of special accommodations should contact LUC at least 24 hours prior to the

event at (937) 666-3431.

Info from LUC

