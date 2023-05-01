Events at Geroge Rogers Clark Park this weekend

Submitted by Pam Cottrell

CLARK COUNTY – Three events will be held at George Rogers Clark Park this weekend, May 6 and 7.

A Prelude to the Revolution Event will be held both days and focus on the French and Indian War which preceded our Revolutionary War.

Visitors will see Regular troops, colonial militia, and Native forces battle for Empire in the wilderness of North America. The King’s American Regiment / Allison’s Company of Kentucky Militia and others will be participating.

Experience a colorful recreation of the French and Indian War (1754-1763) at the site of the annual Fair at New Boston. This is part of the build up to the big celebration of the 250 year anniversary of the Revolution.

The Spring at New Boston annual Plant Sale at the GRCHA Gathering House, this is immediately to the right after entering the park. A variety of heirloom, perennials, and annuals, flowers and vegetable starts will be available for purchase. Their hanging baskets are always a hit for Mothers Day. The GRCHA Gift Shop and some Fair at New Boston merchants will set up their shops in the Gathering House. Open 10 to 4 pm both days.

A Historical Re-enactor Market place will be set up in the GRCHA Gathering House Saturday and Sunday May 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is the perfect opportunity for those wishing to start participating in local historical events. For sale will be clothing of a variety of sizes from the 1750 – 1850 time period mostly used and some new. Also for sale will be accoutrements and camp set up items. Books, patterns, and other information material will also be for sale.

All three events are at George Rogers Clark Historic Park on Route 4 between Springfield and Fairborn on Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.